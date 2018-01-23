Oscars Snub James Franco and Twitter Approves

The 2018 Oscar nominations are out and Twitter applauds James Franco being snubbed amid sexual misconduct allegations.

When the nominees were revealed and Franco didn’t get one for his role in The Disaster Artist, despite wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, many tweeted support for the move by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Let’s all celebrate that James Franco didn’t get anything,” one person tweeted.

“James Franco was not nominated. Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig were. F—. YES,” said another.

James Franco didn’t get nominated pic.twitter.com/7tZ6FGLmf0 — dan woodcock (@phantomthread) January 23, 2018

Some people felt like maybe the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Franco weren’t necessarily the reason he was snubbed.

“James Franco’s snub should not be read into his allegations. He was bubbling for a while. That would have been an unprecedented young lineup,” one user surmised.

In the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, Franco says he is keeping his side of the story to himself.

While speaking to Seth Meyers on Late Night, Franco further addressed the claims against him, effectively choosing not to make any kind of official rebuttal.

“There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story, but I believe in these people that have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say, just because I believe in it that much,” Franco said.

“So if I have to take a knock because I’m not going to try and actively refute things, then I will, because I believe in it that much,” he then added.

However, while he did not choose to fire back any of the claims against him specifically, he did tell Meyers that the allegations were “not accurate.”

The claims against Franco came only days after he took the stage to accept his Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Golden Globe award for his performance in The Disaster Artist.

While he was doing that, over on Twitter Brat Pack actress Ally Sheedy was throwing shade at the actor, and alluding to some kind of misconduct on his part.

“Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya,” Sheedy wrote in a cryptic tweet.

She came back later and added, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on [Golden Globes],” and included the hashtag for the “Me Too” movement.