Oscars 2020: Margot Robbie Gets Photobombed by Timothee Chalamet on Red Carpet

When so many celebrities get together at one time, they’re bound to end up in the background of each others’ photos, though not always accidentally, as was the case with Margot Robbie and Timothee Chalamet at Sunday night’s Oscars. When Robbie was posing on the red carpet ahead of the show, Chalamet, who was posing for his own photos nearby, snuck up next to her, getting in a quick photobomb before Robbie noticed he was beside her.

Timothee Chalamet photobombs Margot Robbie on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/6tbcK50MWc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 10, 2020

Turning around, the Australian actress grinned as she grabbed Chalamet’s face in her hands before he walked off and she continued posing in her vintage navy chiffon Chanel gown, which featured a large jeweled pendant and cuff sleeves. Chalamet also wore navy, choosing a navy Prada jacket and pants that made him the target of plenty of good-natured jokes on Twitter.

Robbie was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Bombshell and Chalamet was a presenter. He also attended the show on behalf of his film Little Women, which was up for multiple awards.

While Robbie ultimately didn’t take home a trophy for her role of Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, she did give an acceptance speech at the BAFTAs on behalf of her co-star Brad Pitt, who won Best Supporting Actor for his own role that night.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie told the crowd. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best for the divorce settlement, blah blah blah.’ He then says, ‘Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he’s ‘always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.’”

She continued with Pitt’s thank-yous before getting in a joke about Prince Harry in front of Prince William, who was in the audience. “He’s gonna name this [award] Harry, because he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” Robbie said. “His words, not mine, thanks!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robyn Beck