Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Hung out Again at After Party

The talk continues about former married couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The two have been having run-ins and hang outs that have been sparking potential romance rumors and it seems as though the two were spotted yet again at an Oscars after party. However, unlike after the SAG Awards where the two seemed a little flirty, it’s being said that this time they were quick to chat before going their separate ways.

According to Page Six, the two were seen at Guy Oseary’s famed annual bash in Los Angeles when Aniston congratulated the Oscar winner but according to their source, there was no sizzle between the two it appeared. The two didn’t hang out long either.

During the 2020 SAG awards, Pitt was caught in a moment that went viral when his ex was announced on stage for winning the Best Actor in Supporting Role after her role on The Morning Show. As she gave her speech, Pitt was backstage taking in the moment and a clip of him reacting sweetly to the moment, circled on the internet for days.

While that was a huge moment, an even bigger one was when the two were caught backstage together and was caught by multiple photographers. When their paths crossed, the two seemed genuinely excited for each other but fans couldn’t get over the fact that the two looked so close, it created speculation on whether they were becoming more than just friends again.

While fans would be so excited to see these two get back together, both have said they’re just friends. In fact, Pitt opened up about it recently at the 2020 Golden Globes saying that the actress is just “a good friend.”

Back in 2011, he apologized for a statement he made about their marriage when he said, “It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life myself,” he said. “I think that my marriage [to Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

He later apologized calling his ex-wife “incredibly giving, loving and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.”

“The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull myself — and that, I am responsible for.”

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty.