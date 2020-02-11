Oscars 2020: Adele Fans Gush Over Her Slim Appearance in After Party Photo

Adele is saying “Hello from the other side” after losing a whopping reported 100 lbs. In a recent picture that surfaced on social media from Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, the gorgeous singer is looking slimmer than ever. Polish TV presenter, Kinga Rusin, posed with Adele for an Instagram photo, admitting in her caption that she didn’t recognize the “Hello” singer when she first saw her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinga Rusin- Official Profile (@kingarusin) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:42am PST

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her new transformation, with one noting how great she looks and is eager for her to release another album.

she looks so different but in a good way! love her, she betta release the album soon — Beysus (@gisellecrter) February 10, 2020

Someone else agreed saying, “She looks so good I can’t.”

One fan even got her confused with Lana Del Ray.

I’ve been seeing this pic all day and scrolled right past cuz I really was thinking this was Lana Del Ray lmaooo — Shenellica Bettencourt (@Cordelra_) February 10, 2020

Other followers are saying she looks like other celebrities like Jessica Alba and Katy Perry.

Ma’am is SKINTY literally weightless — 𝕲𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖓 • 𝗕𝗢𝗟𝗗 • 𝘐𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘤 (@reductive_bitch) February 11, 2020

“Beautiful before, beautiful now,” one user wrote. Others mentioned how unrecognizable she looks but are loving her new transformation.

She looks pretty awesome #Adele plz come back — abdosto (@abdosto_shiney) February 10, 2020

One of her fans told Us Weekly that her family ran into the star in Anguilla when she was vacationing with other celebrities like Harry Styles and James Corden, with the fan mentioning that she apologized to the 15-time Grammy winner for not recognizing her.

“When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve lost around 100 pounds,’” she recalled. “We told her how great she looks. She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation! We didn’t talk about how she lost it.”