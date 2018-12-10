Oscars 2019: Chris Pratt Throws His Support Towards John Mulaney and Nick Kroll as Replacement Hosts

Chris Pratt has thrown his support behind comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll to host the 2019 Academy Awards.

The Oscars are now in disarray after a backlash against previously-announced host Kevin Hart. The comedian stepped down from the job after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced, and the Academy is now hunting for a replacement. Chris Pratt, like many, feels that it should be John Mulaney and Nick Kroll — or, more accurately, their characters, George and Gil. The two tweeted a joke from their Oh Hello Show account, claiming that they had accepted the job.

“We were asked to host the Oscars and we have accepted,” the post read. “We are hosting the Oscars. Thank you to ABC and the Oscars. Who knows WHO will win? Maybe your favorite movie star. Tune in.”

“WHAT A STROKE OF GENIUS!!!” Pratt responded. “To those of you who haven’t seen their show get ready to laugh your ass off.”

Sadly, the Academy later told Too Fab that the tweet was a joke, though George and Gil do not seem to have gotten the memo. The Oh Hello Show account was still assuring followers that they were hosting the Oscars as recently as Saturday night, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

“Don’t panic. A lot of things are at play and nothing is official yet,” they wrote. “All we know now is that we are hosting the Oscars.”

The account also retweeted Pratt’s endorsement, as well as another from Judd Apatow. In addition, both Mulaney and Kroll tweeted from their personal accounts, questioning whether George and Gil have what it takes to host the awards ceremony.

“Marketing roll out has begun and it feels underwhelming,” Mulaney wrote. This is a clear sign that George and Gil… don’t have the right team behind them.”

“This feels undercooked,” Kroll added. “I’m worried the boys aren’t taking this opportunity seriously.”

In all reality, the Academy appears to be desperate to find a host, and it may be having trouble precisely because it will not try something unconventional, such as hiring Mulaney and Kroll in character. This week, an editorial in The Hollywood Reporter explored why hosting the Oscars has become “The Least Wanted Job in Hollywood.”

Eddie Murphy has reportedly turned down a request to host, along with several other candidates. The host is infamously underpaid, overworked and given little opportunity to make real creative choices for the production. For this reason, Mulaney and Kroll could be just what the show needs. The two co-hosted the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards to great effect, and are returning to do so again this year.

The Oscars are scheduled for the end of February, and as the date approaches, Pratt and other fans can hope the Academy gets desperate enough to call on George and Gil.