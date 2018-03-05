Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Look Head Over Heels in Love During Oscars Date Night

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth flaunted their love to the world on Oscars Sunday without ever stepping inside the Dolby Theater.

Rather than attend the 90th Academy Awards, the couple got dolled up to attend a viewing event and afterparty for Hollywood’s elite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer and her fiance first attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party, where the 25-year-old stunned in a glittery silver Moschino gown with a zigzag hot pink insert. She complemented the look with old Hollywood-style waves and sparkling Sydney Evan jewelry.

Hemsworth stood by her side in a classic black tux with a slender bow tie as they stole frequent glances of one another while posing on the red carpet.

Once inside, they snapped a photo with the man of the hour, Elton John, and Cyrus joked on Instagram she was with “my favorite men.”

The couple smiled and laughed as they clung to one another and chatted with John at a center table, which was also occupied by Ricky Martin and his husband.

After the ceremony, The Last Song co-stars headed to the Vanity Fair afterparty for some post-awards fun with Oscar winners.

Cyrus made a quick change for the event, this time stepping out in a black and champagne dress with a high slit by Prabal Gurung and accessorizing with Anne Sisteron jewelry. She also intensified her glam level for the soiree, adding a bold red lipstick.

As they walked the iconic red carpet, the couple beamed as they gazed from the cameras to each other, keeping close all night.

The couple first began dating in 2009 while filming their Nicholas Sparks romance movie, and made their red carpet debut together at an Oscars event in 2010.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have reportedly been on-again, off-again several times, becoming engaged in June 2012 and breaking things off in September 2013.

In 2016, the pair were spotted and Cyrus had begun wearing her original 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring again. She has since confirmed that their engagement is back on, but insisted they are in no hurry to get married.

The singer once told Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn’t wear her ring much and when she does, it’s only for Liam.

“This is really weird because [my engagement ring] is like real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy, and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up, so sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune,” Cyrus said in 2016.

She added, “And [Liam]’s kind of like what’s going on? I’m like, this isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.”

With the sparkler on that finger for their Oscars night out, it seems Sunday marked a special occasion.