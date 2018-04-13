Disney Star Orlando Brown Arrested by Bounty Hunters While Dressed Only in Underwear

Former Disney star Orlando Brown was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Las Vegas Friday morning.

The 30-year-old That’s So Raven star was taken into custody not by police, but by bounty hunters, TMZ reports, who burst into a man’s home where Brown was reportedly hiding in a T-shirt and boxers.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

The arrest was made by a bounty hunter named Lucky the Bounty Hunter around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Video footage of the incident, which you can watch in the video above, shows the bounty hunter and his team getting pushback from the homeowner, who says that they have no legal right to enter.

The bounty hunter told TMZ he had a warrant and proper paperwork to enter and search the home for Brown.

After searching the house, they found Brown hiding in a bedroom closet in a T-shirt and boxers.

A judge issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest when he failed to appear in court in March for a domestic violence case stemming from a 2017 incident.

The owner of the home Brown was found hiding in told TMZ that he was letting him stay as a favor for one of his neighbors. The homeowner said his fiancée told him Thursday night that Brown was a fugitive.

The homeowner also told TMZ he believes his house was entered unlawfully and claims his door was damaged and shoulder injured. He reportedly plans on contacting law enforcement to see if his rights were violated.

Brown, best known for playing Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel program That’s So Raven from 2003 until 2007, was arrested on Jan. 18 after a heated argument broke out between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother, a 46-year-old woman named Tanya Henson, at about 8 a.m. that day.

While police investigated, they found an active arrest warrant from another police department for Brown, as well as his girlfriend’s mother. Brown’s warrant stemmed from 2016 charges including an alleged battery charge, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. TMZ reported that those 2016 charges were related to an incident in which he reportedly struck his girlfriend in a parking lot.

Brown was booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail and charged with battery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer. His bail was set at $25,000. The arrest resulted in a now iconic mugshot of Brown smiling ear to ear.

His troubled history stretches back to 2014, when a woman told police that the actor had threatened to kill her and her daughter. He agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and paid a minimal fine.

As well as his work on That’s So Raven, Brown also worked as Sticky Webb in the Disney Channel animated show The Proud Family. The actor did not appear in season one of 2016’s That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home. Raven Symoné, Anneliese Van Der Pol, who played her best friend Chelsea Daniels, and Jonathan McDaniel, who played Raven’s boyfriend Devon Carter, all returned to the series.