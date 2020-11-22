Tour Orlando Bloom's $8.5M Beverly Hills Bachelor Home Before His Wedding to Katy Perry

After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star listed his Beverly Hills, California bachelor pad for sale. The beautiful property was initially listed for $8.9 million, but the price was dropped earlier this year after spending months on the market. Photos of the home, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, show how Bloom spent his life in California before he got engaged to Perry.

Bloom originally listed the glamorous mansion for $8.999 million in March 2019, a few weeks after his engagement. In January, Bloom ended up cutting the price to $8.49 million, The Sun reported at the time. The home sits in "Billionaire's Row" and includes a stunning view of the city and ocean. It covers 4,011-square-feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Bloom bought the home in May 2017 for $7 million from Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragones, reports Variety. Aragones turned the property from a basic 1950s ranch-style home into the luxurious minimalist mansion it is today. Visitors are first met with a secure courtyard entry to the front door, which opens to a wood-floored and glass-walled foyer and living room area. There is a sunken sitting room area with deep-cushioned sofas.