Tour Orlando Bloom's $8.5M Beverly Hills Bachelor Home Before His Wedding to Katy Perry
After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2019, the Pirates of the Caribbean star listed his Beverly Hills, California bachelor pad for sale. The beautiful property was initially listed for $8.9 million, but the price was dropped earlier this year after spending months on the market. Photos of the home, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, show how Bloom spent his life in California before he got engaged to Perry.
Bloom originally listed the glamorous mansion for $8.999 million in March 2019, a few weeks after his engagement. In January, Bloom ended up cutting the price to $8.49 million, The Sun reported at the time. The home sits in "Billionaire's Row" and includes a stunning view of the city and ocean. It covers 4,011-square-feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Bloom bought the home in May 2017 for $7 million from Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragones, reports Variety. Aragones turned the property from a basic 1950s ranch-style home into the luxurious minimalist mansion it is today. Visitors are first met with a secure courtyard entry to the front door, which opens to a wood-floored and glass-walled foyer and living room area. There is a sunken sitting room area with deep-cushioned sofas.
Nearby, there is a dining space with a snack bar. The kitchen has stainless steel countertops and white cabinets. It opens to an informal dining area and family room that features a wall of glass. This leads right to the swimming pool.
The bedrooms are expansive as well. Two of the three guest bedrooms are suites that a big enough for a bed and desk in the center. The master suite has a lounging and dining deck with skyline viewers. It also has custom closets and a bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling glass slider in the shower area. This opens to a private patio.
The property also has a lighted backyard the size of a courtyard, which Bloom completely redid when he owned it. He installed a zero-edge swimming pool and spa with Ipe decking and added an open fire pit. The backyard also includes long, wooden benches.
Perry and Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove over the summer. Two months later, the couple bought a Montecito, California mansion for about $14 million. Their new estate covers 7,167-square-feet and sits on 8.9 acres. The new home will have plenty of room for a growing family, as it has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
"Katy grew up in Santa Barbara and always loved it there," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Orlando has come to love it as well. He always enjoyed Malibu, but finds Montecito even better since it's much more private."
Bloom and Perry are reportedly not focused on wedding planning and understand it will not be taking place in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic still making it impossible to hold large gatherings. "It just wasn't meant to be," a source told Us Weekly in September. "Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold. It will happen, but it's just not something they are focused on as a couple currently."