‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Reveals Stunning Photo From The Street

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning has been reveling in the new season of the show, but she’s also been killing it on social media with some stunning photos as of late.
Staying in shape for the big day pic.twitter.com/AmAzLR4IfM— tarynmanning (@TarynManning) June 13, 2017
The 38-year-old actress uploaded the above shot to Twitter of herself in a long blue dress on a curb. She’s also wearing a floral trench coat, beige belt, golden bracelets and multi-colored heels.
Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on OITNB, gives fans a leggy look at her figure, as she has her left leg on display outside of the dress’ front slit.
She captioned the photo “Staying in shape for the big day.”
It’s not quite clear what “the big day” is referring to, but it could allude to a wedding. Manning has reportedly been engaged to producer Chris Bedore since 2014.
On Instagram, she shared the same photo with quite a different caption.
“My destiny is mine. You have yours,” she wrote. “Born a ballerina and will die a ballerina, with some other things I dabbled in along the journey. Do whatever the heck you want. Always. #yourlife”
This isn’t the only glamorous look we’ve gotten at the 8 Mile and Hustle & Flow actress as of late.
She posted and photo with OITNB co-star Julie Lake from a red carper event. Manning is wearing a gorgeous purple gown, and Lake is wearing a beautiful red dress accented with a diamond necklace.
This gorgeous woman is not only an amazing actor, she is so truly an artist and gets it. She writes, directs and even edits herself. The real deal. To me she has been a consistent, encouraging but still honest friend to me. Good and bad. This is the real deal. A true human who gets it. They make the best actors. Love you girl @julie__lake ❣️🎴🍭
All five seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.