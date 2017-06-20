‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Taryn Manning Reveals Stunning Photo From The Street

Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning has been reveling in the new season of the show, but she’s also been killing it on social media with some stunning photos as of late.

Staying in shape for the big day pic.twitter.com/AmAzLR4IfM — tarynmanning (@TarynManning) June 13, 2017

The 38-year-old actress uploaded the above shot to Twitter of herself in a long blue dress on a curb. She’s also wearing a floral trench coat, beige belt, golden bracelets and multi-colored heels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Manning, who plays Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett on OITNB, gives fans a leggy look at her figure, as she has her left leg on display outside of the dress’ front slit.

She captioned the photo “Staying in shape for the big day.”

It’s not quite clear what “the big day” is referring to, but it could allude to a wedding. Manning has reportedly been engaged to producer Chris Bedore since 2014.

Up Next: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Opens Up About That Sexual Assault Scene

On Instagram, she shared the same photo with quite a different caption.

“My destiny is mine. You have yours,” she wrote. “Born a ballerina and will die a ballerina, with some other things I dabbled in along the journey. Do whatever the heck you want. Always. #yourlife”

This isn’t the only glamorous look we’ve gotten at the 8 Mile and Hustle & Flow actress as of late.

More: Taryn Manning Weighs In On New Season Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

She posted and photo with OITNB co-star Julie Lake from a red carper event. Manning is wearing a gorgeous purple gown, and Lake is wearing a beautiful red dress accented with a diamond necklace.

All five seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.