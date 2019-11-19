‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes First Child

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Brooks, who welcomed her first child on Saturday. The Orange Is The New Black star revealed a photo of her newborn daughter, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the baby being held by someone. “11.16.19,” she wrote in the caption with two red heart emojis and an infinity symbol. “She’s perfect.”

The baby girl’s face is not shown, but she has a full head of hair in the image.

The post was quickly flooded with congratulatory comments from some of Brooks’ famous friends, including Jennifer Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kandi Burruss and La La Anthony. Grey’s Anatomy star Kelly McCreary also chimed in, “Awwwww congratulations!!! She is so precious!!!!”

Brooks’ OITNB co-stars Matt McGorry and Uzo Aduba also offered their congratulations.

Brooks, 30, announced in July that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, sharing a photo of herself smiling at the camera while holding a positive pregnancy test. “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant!” she captioned the celebratory image. At the time, Brooks also changed her bio to read, “I predict I’m going to be a MOMMY,” and revealed in another post via Instagram Stories that she was “five months in.”

Brooks regularly shared updates with her social media followers, proudly displaying her growing baby bump in photos and videos. In September, she posted a photo of herself in black lingerie and a red robe, accompanying the post with a powerful caption.

“This moment is sacred. This moment is about birth and RE-birth,” she wrote alongside the post. “This moment is discovering new parts of myself that I never knew existed before. This moment is about gaining clarity on what I will or will not except so that when my daughter watches me, she is clear on who she is and what she believes. This moment is understanding what’s worth my energy and what is not. This moment is unapologetically leaning on those that truly understand the definition of family and friendship. This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman. I’m living and basking in the right now! And it feels damn good.”