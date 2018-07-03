Oprah Winfrey Says Running for President ‘Would Kill Me’

Sorry, Oprah Winfrey fans — it doesn’t seem as if the mogul will be running for president, after all.

According to Winfrey, a run for the position of Commander in Chief in 2020 “would kill me,” with the 64-year-old sharing the sentiment and effectively squashing all hopes of the possibility in a new interview with British Vogue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In that political structure — all the non-truths, the bulls—, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on — I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey said. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

She shared a similar statement with 60 Minutes in February, noting that running is “not in my DNA.”

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit,” she said.

The former talk show host added that if she was meant to run, she thinks she would have received some sort of sign.

“And wouldn’t I know? Because if God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kinda tell me?” she queried. “And I haven’t heard that.”

Winfrey became a top candidate for the job in Twitter’s mind after she delivered a speech at the 2018 Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Her Time’s Up-inspired speech touched on women who have come forward to share their own stories while encouraging young girls to dream big.

“I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again,” Winfrey told the crowd.

In her British Vogue interview, the mogul discussed her spirituality and self- help advocacy in relation to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times’, but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” she shared. “I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’ For years, women have endured craziness. This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean to the happiness.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean Baptiste Lacroix