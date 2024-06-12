Oprah Winfrey Hospitalized, Gayle King Says

Gayle King, CBS anchor and longtime friend of Oprah Winfrey, candidly revealed that the media mogul had been hospitalized due to a severe bout of stomach flu. The news emerged during a segment on CBS Mornings on June 11. Winfrey's noticeable absence from a scheduled appearance to unveil her latest Oprah's Book Club selection left many fans concerned.

Without mincing words, King explained the circumstances behind Winfrey's hospitalization. "She had some kind of stomach thing – stomach flu – stuff was coming out of both ends," she said. "I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV. It was a very serious thing."

King honestly underlined Winfrey's health issues and the urgent need for medical attention. "She will be okay. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail," King added. "But I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

In the wake of King's revelation, a spokesperson for Winfrey confirmed the news. "She is recovering following a stomach virus and had received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor," the statement said. "She is resting and feeling better every day."

The official Instagram account for Oprah Daily, Winfrey's digital media platform, also acknowledged King's announcement. "Oprah was scheduled to go on CBS Mornings today to announce her latest Oprah's Book Club selection. When she came down with a stomach virus over the weekend, Gayle – being the best friend she is – offered to make the announcement for her," the post read.

Despite the situation, Winfrey still promoted her latest literary work even as she suffered from a severe illness. "Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season," she wrote on Instagram. "So today I'm thrilled to announce that my next Oprah's Book Club selection is Familiaris by David Wroblewski!"

Further details emerged after King's initial disclosure, clarifying the details surrounding the hospitalization. King took it upon herself to FaceTime Winfrey in an attempt to set the record straight and provide a firsthand account from the media icon herself.

In a clip shared on Instagram, King conversed with the talk show host veteran, confirming that Winfrey had not been admitted to the hospital but had instead visited the emergency room due to severe dehydration. "I never said you were hospitalized, I did say that you had a stomach something, was coming out of both sides, which it was," King said in the video.

Winfrey offered a concise explanation for her visit to the emergency room. "I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated," she responded. "I had a dry mouth and I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that's just it."

She also revealed that her illness had extended beyond her own household, with five others in her immediate circle also succumbing to the same virus. "I'm not 100 [percent], I'm on my way to 100," Winfrey admitted.

King then took advantage of the opportunity to explain her initial comments and prevent any misunderstandings. "The point I was trying to make America, is that it had to be something that would keep her from getting on a plane and coming. That's the only point I was trying to make," she said, referring to Winfrey's absence from her scheduled appearance on CBS Mornings.

Winfrey backed King's intentions, stating, "No, I thought what you were trying to do was explain why I wasn't there and doing that in a definitive way." Following King's announcement, Winfrey acknowledged she had received a flood of inquiries and well-wishes. "Everybody I've ever known who has access to my email has called me to say, 'Are you alright?' Thanks!" she said. King couldn't resist the opportunity to showcase Winfrey, remarking, "This is Oprah's 'I'm alright' face," as she captured Winfrey's demeanor on camera.

In a caption accompanying the Instagram post, King sought to provide further context and clarity surrounding the situation. "A first for @cbsmornings, announcing @oprah's latest book club pick #Familiaris without Oprah! She was sidelined with a stomach virus that caused such dehydration that she went to the hospital to get an IV drip," she wrote.

Acknowledging the potential for misunderstanding, King continued, "I thought I made that clear but next thing I know I'm surprised to see headlines that scream 'Oprah's hospitalized!' (She was NOT!) And I'm bombarded with calls asking if Oprah is okay. The answer is yes! And now let's go straight to the source."