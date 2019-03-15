One Direction Singer Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Felicite Dies at 18

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson‘s sister, Felicite Tomlinson, was found dead at her London apartment Wednesday. The 18-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack.

According to The Sun, Felicite collapsed after suffering a heart attack at her studio apartment in Earls Court, West London around lunchtime. A person with the aspiring fashion designer called paramedics, and two ambulance crews arrived at the apartment. They were unsuccessful at reviving her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is listed as “unexplained,” a full post-mortem will happen after toxicology tests are completed.

The Sun reports police found no signs of drugs at Felicite’s apartment.

Tomlinson, 27, was close to his sister and can be seen in several photos on her Instagram page. He was scheduled to perform on the BBC1 charity show Comedy Relief, but pulled out. Coincidentally, he was going to sing his new single, “Two of Us,” a tribute to his late mother, Johannah Deakin.

“You’ll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead,” Tomlinson sings in the song. “But you once told me don’t give up/You can do it day by day/And diamonds they don’t turn to dust or fade away.”

“Félicité was an absolutely adored young woman who was loved by Louis and her whole family,” a family source told The Sun. “They are all totally devastated, as you can imagine.”

“She had so many friends and was such a positive happy person. It’s a massive loss to the world,” the source continued. “She was a loveable, caring, bright, passionate, popular and beautiful young lady.”

Felicite was an aspiring fashion designer and social media influencer, with more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 404,000 Twitter followers.

Her final Instagram post was on March 10. “Don’t know why I look so shocked,” she wrote in the caption to the mirror selfie.

This is the second family tragedy for Tomlinson, who was one of seven children. His mother died at the age of 43 in 2016 after a battle with leukemia.

In an interview with the BBC published just last week, Tomlinson said writing “Two of Us” helped him through the grieving process.

“It was something I needed to get off my chest. I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things — anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made,” the singer explained, adding it was a difficult song to play for his sisters.

“There is a lot of fight in life and I just get on with it,” he continued. “I’m quite a positive person but there’s no two ways about it — it’s sad what happened to me.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Felicite Tomlinson