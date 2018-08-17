Omarosa Manigault Claims President Trump ‘Acts Inappropriately’ and ‘Hits on All Women’

Omarosa Manigault Newman is making new claims against Donald Trump, now accusing him of hitting on “all women.”

The former White House staffer and reality star accused the president of making a move on her.

“Donald Trump hits on all women. He acts inappropriately with all women,” Manigault said on Thursday’s episode of The Karen Hunter Show on SiriusXM. “And yes, I’m included in that. I’m included in that number of women who Donald Trump has said inappropriate things [to], has looked at inappropriately.”

Manigault has been making headlines as she promotes her new memoir Unhinged, where she details an alleged encounter between herself and Trump that made her uncomfortable, Us Weekly reports.

“I talk about a particular scene in the book where Donald Trump walks up and he grabs a woman during a shoot, a TV Guide shoot that I’m a part of, and he grabs her and starts talking to her in inappropriate ways,” she claimed.

During the episode, the Celebrity Big Brother alum also discussed Melania Trump and rehashed the claims in her tell-all that the first lady is anxious to divorce the businessman.

“That’s my personal opinion of knowing them for 15 years. I’ve known Melania since she was engaged to Donald, not just married [to] him, engaged,” Manigault added. “You have to go back to 2003 and I can tell you that she is biding her time. She is fed up with him and you will see her making public statements that go against what her husband is saying. That is unprecedented in the history of any presidential marriage. To see the first lady go against the grain of her husband, the president.”

In the new book, Manigault also claims that Trump consumes “at least” eight cans of Diet Coke daily and uses a tanning bed every morning so he “looks good.”

She also accuses him of being “a racist, a bigot and a misogynist” who said the N-word on camera when filming The Apprentice.

As Manigault continues to do press in anticipation of Unhinged‘s release, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to issue a denial to Manigault’s claims.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” he wrote. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

As part of her press tour, Manigault has been releasing audio tapes of conversations with both Trump and members of his team. In one, Trump can be heard admitting to Manigault that he wasn’t aware Kelly fired her from her position.

The White House has not commented on Manigault’s latest claims.