Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Gets Cheeky In New Instagram Photo

Lindsey Vonn is vacationing in Monte Carlo and has taken to social media showing off the beauty of her getaway.

The professional alpine skier, 32, took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a red thong bikini while overlooking the water from a yacht.

The Olympian captioned the pic: “Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright,” she also added the praying emoji hands.

Check out the cheeky pic below:

Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright. 🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on May 29, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Vonn’s bikini pic was posted just hours after her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge.

Earlier in the day, Woods, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence near his home in Jupiter, Florida. According to a police report, Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car when he was approached by authorities.

Police said he “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and appeared to be “confused.”

The golf pro was booked at a local jail at 7:18 a.m. and was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m. He addressed the incident in a statement released to ABC News on Monday night, saying “alcohol was not involved” and that he had “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

