Olivia Wilde Talks Collaborating With Dunkin’ Donuts on Innovative Tiny Home

What do you get when you combine the fascinating design aspects of a tiny home, coffee grounds and Olivia Wilde?

Dunkin’ Donuts‘ Home That Runs on Dunkin’.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The company recently unveiled its new concept for a model home that is powered entirely by fuel made of spent coffee grounds.

Wilde, who is fresh off the release of her latest film Life Itself, spoke with PopCulture.com exclusively about partnering up with the popular coffee brand on the innovative tiny house, which is now available for rent on Airbnb for a limited time.

As part of the collaboration with the company, Wilde was entrusted with the interior design of the home.

“Dunkin’ came to me and asked if I’d like to collaborate and help design the interior of the home, and I really jumped at that opportunity because I wanted to be a part of the conversation about sustainability,” Wilde told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Oct. 9. “They were bringing up creating this coffee grind biofuel and also just because I think it’s a really interesting thing to create tiny homes in tiny spaces.”

The Home That Runs on Dunkin’ is powered by a biofuel developed by Blue Marble, consisting of 80 percent Dunkin’ coffee oil and 20 percent alcohol, which makes the fuel burn efficiently.

The tiny home features Wilde’s unique take on a modern, chic aesthetic, along with a fully-functional kitchen, luxury bedroom and a jacuzzi.

“I was able to bring in a few different pieces…some really great pillows, little accents,” Wilde added. “I think I just gave, sort of, general opinion of the vibe of the interior. Trying to make it very personal… The thing that makes the space pretty special when you walk in, is that it feels like an actual home.”

After some time being shown to the public in Madison Square Park in early October, the home is now available for two-night stays on Airbnb in Nahant, Massachusetts.

The first stay begins Oct. 16 and the last on Oct. 26, and is available for only $10 per night (plus Airbnb fees and applicable taxes).

“I think it would be great if every home was running on coffee grinds,” Wilde said. “Imagine, you just make your coffee in the morning and then you dump your grinds into your little biofuel processor and there you have it. It would be a better, cleaner future.”

Aside from her collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts, Wilde is busy working on her directorial debut, Booksmart.

The comedy, Wilde said, tells a story about female friendships during high school, starring Beanie Feldstein and Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever.

“Hopefully [it will] come out in the spring. I’m really excited about it. I’m in editing now, and it’s all coming together nicely so, I’m so excited,” Wilde said.