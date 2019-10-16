Olivia Wilde Reveals Her Daughter ‘Poured Ice Water on My Pillow and Then Screamed Between 3 and 5 AM’

Olivia Wilde shared an anecdote about motherhood that other parents could sympathize with this week. The actress tweeted about her daughter’s early morning antics, which left her a little chilly and very confused about children’s movies. Wilde shares two children with her husband, SNL alum Jason Sudeikis. Their son, Otis Alexander was born in 2014, and their daughter, Daisy Josephine followed in 2016. Three years later, however, Daisy is proving to be a lot to handle, as Wilde revealed on Twitter.

Between 3 and 5 AM my daughter poured ice water on my pillow and then screamed at me for not knowing the plot of the movie Abominable. Not sure when she joined a frat. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 9, 2019

Wilde’s followers found the story hilarious, and sadly relatable. Others shared their own toddler horror stories, or else just sympathized knowingly with hers. Some of the top replies came from fellow stars like Mindy Kaling.

“Hahahahahhaa this is so funny,” Kaling tweeted.

“Thank you for making me actually laugh out loud at the dentist’s office,” added writer Erin Gould.

The tweet even caught the attention of Dreamworks Animation, the studio that produced Abominable.

“We got you. From the studio that brought you [How to Train Your Dragon], [Abominable] takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of a Chinese city to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes,” the studio wrote.

Wilde has been celebrating Daisy on social media a lot these days, as her third birthday just passed. On Wilde’s Instagram, she posted a photo of Daisy celebrating on a carousel, which garnered over 50,000 likes.

“This is three,” Wilde wrote with eerie, spaced out letters.

Daisy was born on Oct. 11, 2016. She took her father’s last name, as Wilde’s is actually a stage name taken in honor of author Oscar Wilde.

Wilde and Sudeikis got together in November of 2011, having both been married before. They got engaged in January of 2013 but have not gotten married. Neither have children from other relationships.

The couple got together around the time Sudeikis began to break into mainstream films. With other work opportunities piling up, Sudeikis officially left Saturday Night Live in 2013. At that point, he had already starred in Horrible Bosses, and was about to join Jennifer Aniston in We’re the Millers. Since then, he has seen success in everything from blockbuster comedies like The Angry Birds Movie to indie darlings like Sleeping With Other People.

Sudeikis is currently filming an Apple TV+ series based on his character Ted Lasso, whom he used to portray on NBC Sports broadcasts. No release date has been announced yet.