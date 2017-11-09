Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Boyfriend Reportedly Found

More than 10 years after he mysteriously vanished from an overnight fishing trip, Olivia Newton-John‘s ex-boyfriend has reportedly been found alive in Mexico.

Patrick McDermott, a cameraman from the U.S., vanished after a fishing trip on June 30, 2005. The Coast Guard concluded in 2008 that McDermott “most likely drowned,” the New York Daily News reported.

However, Action News Jax reports that McDermott owed thousands of dollars in child support at the time of his death and private investigator Charlie Parker believes a photo reported by New Idea is of McDermott.

“The widow’s peak is exact. The eyes are very similar and the ears extend down on the head the same distance. I believe it is him,” Parker told New Idea, who published the photo on the front page of its latest edition.

This isn’t the first time McDermott has been spotted. An investigative team hired by Dateline NBC reportedly found him in 2010 in Mexico near Puerta Vallerta living under his birth name Patrick Kim.

Newton-John told Australia’s 60 Minutes last year that McDermott’s disappearance was difficult.

“It was very hard; he was lost at sea, and nobody really knows what happened,” she said, adding that she still thinks about him all these years later.

“It’s human to wonder,” she said. “But you know, those are the things in life you have to accept and let go. Because whenever you go through difficult times, there’s always those concerns.”

“But I live on,” she added. “And of course questions come up, always; it’s human.”

McDermott and Newton-John dated on and off for nearly nine years following her split from Matt Lattanzi in 1995. She eventually moved on and married John Easterling in 2008.

Newton-John delayed her tour this summer when she announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. In August, she recorded a video message for her fans letting them know that she was “feeling great.”

“Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I’m feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon,” she added.

The four-time Grammy winner told 60 Minutes that marijuana has been a large part of her recovery and that husband Easterling even grows the plant at the couples’ home.

“It’s been a maligned plant all these years, and it really is a magical, miracle plant,” Newton-John said in the interview, citing the ways in which marijuana helped her feel better during her battle with cancer. She noted that the “tinctures” made by her husband from the home-grown plant eased her symptoms of “pain and inflammation” in a way that was deeply impactful for the singer-slash-actress.

Throughout the difficulty of dealing with her second bout of cancer, Newton-John says that she intends to be an advocate for the use of medical marijuana in her home of Australia.

“I will do what I can to encourage it. It’s an important part of treatment, and it should be available,” she related to News Corp.