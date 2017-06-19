Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter’s Plastic Surgery: Before And After

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, looks drastically different nowadays than she did a decade ago. The aspiring singer, now 31, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal a throwback snap from her high school prom and it's clear to see how much Chloe's looks have changed over the years.

(Photo: Instagram | Chloe Lattanzi)

Lattanzi captioned the post: "My prom pic with my first boyfriend @shwayze how cute! He's now a very talented rapper! We bonded over music. I had my dress made to (look) like Britney Spears dress at the MTV Music Awards! Remember that dress? OMG I looked so skanky!"

In the pic, Chloe is wearing a sheer black dress that gives a glimpse at her lingerie underneath. Her date, rapper Shwayze, was wearing an all-white tuxedo. The two attended Malibu High School together and are believed to have graduated in 2004, according to Daily Mail.

The throwback picture was a look at Chloe before she allegedly underwent $415,000 worth of plastic surgery.

(Photo: Instagram | Chloe Lattanzi)

During an interview with Woman's Day magazine, Chloe said that she has had two breast augmentations after a botched boob job when she was only 18. She's also had fillers in her face and lips.

"All those things were a disaster," she said. "Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18 left me looking mutilated."

Chloe says that her Grease star mother has always been "supportive" of her decisions to undergo plastic surgery.

"Now I'm a 32DD, love my body and love showing my new boobs off," she said. "[Olivia Newton-John] supported my surgery decisions because she knew how unhappy I was before."

While Chloe admitted to having work done on her face and breasts, she said that the rumors that she had one of her ribs removed in order to look thinner were an "absolute lie."

Chloe said that going through her last breast surgery was a "reward for myself for sobriety." In her troubled past, Chloe had issues with drugs, alcohol, and anxiety. During her low points, Chloe developed a $130-a-day cocaine addiction and was drinking a bottle of vodka daily to "self-medicate."

"I had blackouts," she said. "Later, being drunk and high became so routine that I would be high in front of my mom - and I don't think she even noticed because it was such a normal state for me to be in."

Chloe is now sober and engaged to martial arts instructor James Driskill.