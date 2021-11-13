Olivia Munn Sued After Worker Fell to His Death From Roof of Her House

Olivia Munn is facing a lawsuit after a worker fell to his death from the roof of one of her homes. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actress and her mother Kim Schmid are being sued by the family of Celso Merida for wrongful death and are looking for the actress to pay for their damages.

The outlet reports that Munn and Schmid allegedly hired an unlicensed contactor Fernando, who in turn put Merida on the job. Merida’s family is claiming in the suit that Munn and her mom put Merida at an “unreasonable risk of injury” when they asked him to work on the roof without required safety guards or fall protection.

Merida was hired in May, and fell on his fourth day working. He sustained a number of injuries in the accident and died a couple of weeks later. The cause of death was listed as blunt force traumatic injuries.

The situation is sure to be stressful for the soon-to-be mom. Munn is expecting her first child with comedian John Mulaney. She first publicly spoke on the situation in September. “I’m feeling really good, and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” she told Access Hollywood. “There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force,” she added of the support she’s received. “There’s a really great dad tribe, too,” she added. “Everyone who comes up is really supportive, and it means so much to me.” For those interested in keeping up with Munn’s pregnancy, the mom-to-be hasn’t yet discovered if she wants to know the sex of her unborn child ahead of time. “I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not,” she said, adding, “It’s a good surprise to find out. There’s very few surprises in life.”

Mulaney also opened up about the baby during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, [Anna Marie Tendler],” he explained, before adding that he”went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half. … Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a beautiful woman named Olivia.” He added: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible and we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”