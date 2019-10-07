Olivia Munn Rocks Daisy Dukes in New Photo With Adopted Dog Frankie

Olivia Munn is enjoying her dog daze with her adopted pup Frankie in a new post on Instagram. Munn posted a precious picture of herself and Frankie curled up on the couch on Sunday, herself in daisy duke shorts and a tank top, and Frankie wrapped up in a blanket.

“All the feels,” Munn captioned her new photo. She tagged Frankie’s dedicated Instagram post in the photo, and added the hashtags “shelter pet” and “adopt don’t shop.” She also tagged the Shelter Pet Project, a charity she works with often.

Fans went wild for the photo of Munn and Frankie in their natural habitat. Many left comments complimenting one or both of them, and commenters declared the photo to be “wholesome content.” For some, it was the first time they had realized Munn’s dog had his own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram All the feels @frankie_frankie_frank #shelterpet #adoptdontshop @shelterpetproject A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Oct 6, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

Frankie’s Instagram feed is dedicated to the dog’s best antics. It states his full name as “Frankie the Rapper,” and includes pictures and videos of him making his home in Munn’s house. There are many pictures of Frankie with Munn’s family, friends and other pets.

This includes another puppy named Sir Chancelot, or Chance, who has an Instagram as well. The two of them seem to have the run of Munn’s house, with the help of occasional visitors.

Munn dedicates a lot of time and energy to her work with pet shelters and adoption services. Frankie and Chance’s feeds are full of nods to The Shelter Pet Project, Social Tees and Love Leo Rescue, the two shelters where Munn adopted Chance and Frankie respectively.

Munn’s feed occasionally includes photos of other pets as well as she helps to try and find them a home. Just this week, Munn posed with Scooty, a dog recently rescued by Shelter Tees with paralysis in her hind legs and patches of missing fur, including on her face. Munn hoped to use her social media presence to help Scooty find a home.

“This dog is pretty special,” she wrote. “She’s been through so much, yet she has the happiest disposition (as you’ll see in the videos in this swipe). Her fur will all grow back in soon and she’ll be even more ridiculously cute.”

Social Tees later posted an update saying that Scooty was being treated for her needs, and had been moved to a foster home while awaiting adoption. There has no news since, but Scooty is no longer listed among the shelter’s available pets, so perhaps Munn’s signal boost did its job.