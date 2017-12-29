Olivia Munn Tells Inquisitor She’s Not Pregnant, Just Well Fed

Olivia Munn is not pregnant, and she wants to make sure her fans know.

The actress used her Instagram story on Thursday to share that her masseuse had queried whether she was pregnant, which Munn noted was not the case.

“Masseuse just pointed to my stomach and said ‘Baby?’” Munn wrote on her story. “Ummmm no. No baby in my belly. I blame @evalongoria’s delicious home-cooking for this.”

Munn then shared a clip of herself and pal Eva Longoria cooking in the kitchen.

“I guess I’ll start my New Year’s diet today,” she said.

Munn celebrated the holidays with Longoria and her family in Miami.

“Christmas in Miami🌴 When friends become family,” Munn captioned a snap of the two.

Longoria is currently expecting her first child with her businessman husband José “Pepe” Antonio Bastón, so there is one pregnant friend out of the two.

Munn also shared clips of the Desperate Housewives star carving a holiday turkey, with Munn using filters and voice changers to document the moment.

“Eva, carving that turkey like a boss lady!” she said.

The two friends have clearly been enjoying their time in Miami, and Munn’s snaps marked one of the first sightings of Longoria’s baby bump.

Bastón has three children from a previous marriage, and he and Longoria are expecting a boy.

“Eva and Pepe are already great parents to their three kids,” a friend recently told People. “One of the reasons Eva fell in love with Pepe is that he’s an amazing father. Seeing him with his kids lit a spark in her to want to get pregnant.”

