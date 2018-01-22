Olivia Munn Shuts Down Rumors of Dating Chris Pratt

Prior to her appearance at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Olivia Munn took to Twitter to address a rumor that had been floating around.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Munn was dating Guardians of the Galaxy leading man Chris Pratt and that the two were spotted on a romantic dinner date in West Hollywood on Friday night.

Munn dashed those rumors by showing a text conversation she had with Anna Faris, Pratt’s ex-wife.

Prior to the texts, Munn posted a number of statements.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup,” Munn wrote. “2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. “3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.”

She also poked fun at the Hollywood habit of combing two names in a couple to make a new one, like “Bennifer” and “Brangelina.”

“5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name. Crolivia. Prunn. Chrisivia. Olipratt.”

She then added in the conversation, where she told Farris she was not in any sort of relationship with Pratt.

“Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn said in her message. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

“Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f—— crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon,” Faris wrote in her reply.

Munn split from her previous boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to August 2017.

All the while, Pratt has stayed quiet about the situation.