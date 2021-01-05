Olivia Jade Teases Return to YouTube Following Mom Lori Loughlin's Prison Release

✖

Is Olivia Jade Giannulli returning to YouTube following the college admission scandal? According to a recent TikTok video she published, she is making her return. The 21-year-old, who grew her YouTube channel over the years having 1.8 million followers, hasn't been present on it in over a year; however, since her mom Lori Loughlin returned home from prison, she's ready to make a comeback.

"Like this if i should bring back my #vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye [smiley face emojie and brown heart] ily," she captioned her video. In the quick clip, she starts off with a natural look, then by the end shows off a made up, yet natural style. A lot of her fans are ready for her return. Several of them replied to the video eager for her to make an online presence again. "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!" one person commented according to Entertainment Tonight. Giannulli replied with, "Thank you so much for the sweet comment. I just want to say first of all, comments like this actually make my day and I'm just, I'm really grateful. And also, OK. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!"

Jade's parents Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli made headlines for being apart of the college admission scandal. As a result, the Full House star and fashion designer both had to serve time in federal prison, along with facing fines and community service hours. Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California in December and has been ordered to pay $150,000 and must complete 100 hours community service work. Her husband is currently serving his five-month sentence at USP Lompoc in Santa Barbara, California and will also be forced to pay money and serve hours.

Giannulli recently broke her silence on the scandal on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. While admitting that at first she was unaware of the severity of what had been done, now that she's had time to digest everything, stay silent and learn, she says she's fully aware of how big of a mistake it was, but also feels she deserves a second chance. "There is no justifying or excusing what happened, because what happened was wrong," she said. "I'm 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

While Smith was receptive towards hosting Giannulli and allowing her a safe space to share her thoughts, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris was not as thrilled about it. She felt as if Giannulli was the perfect example of White privilege, but Smith defended her reasoning for allowing Giannulli on the show.