Olivia Jade: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Partied With Friends Before Parents Rejected Plea Deal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly rejected a plea deal offered by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the recent college admissions scandal and were hit with more charges as a result. Before the deal was rejected, their daughter Olivia Jade reportedly partied with friends in one of her first public sightings since the scandal broke.

Us Weekly reports that Jade and her friends “were drinking, laughing and stayed out late,” according to a source.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the scandal, the 19-year-old has reportedly been living with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy. She is reportedly not speaking to her parents and blames them for the recent hit her career as an influencer has taken.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to a fake charity set up by Rick William Singer in order to have their daughters, Jade and Isabella Rose, designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California.

The couple was originally indicted after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Both Jade and her sister are still enrolled at USC and will not be allowed to withdraw at the current moment as the school is still reviewing their cases.

“USC has placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” the college said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review. Among many factors investigators could consider in reviewing each case are any developments in the criminal cases, including plea deals by parents. Following these case-by-case reviews, we will take the proper action related to each student’s status, up to revoking admission or expulsion.”

Loughlin has since been dropped by the Hallmark Channel and Fuller House, and Jade, a YouTuber, has lost multiple brand partnerships including deals with Sephora and TRESemmé.

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” the insider continued. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @oliviajade