Olivia Jade: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s Classmate Questioned Her USC Acceptance

A classmate of Lori Laughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade says that she questioned her USC acceptance when it was first confirmed.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Harlow Brooks spoke about attending the same school as Olivia and shared that she was surprised to here that both she and her sister Isabella Rose had been accepted.

“I remember hearing that Olivia had also gotten into USC, and I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s kind of crazy because USC is very extremely hard to get into.’ So not only one sister — both of them,” she said.

Brooks then went on to talk about the “super-elite” private school they went to and said that the expectations were “insane.”

“The work is literally harder than college. It is insane what these students go through to go to these schools because their parents think that they need to. Because they want them to go to Yale and Harvard and USC,” she revealed.

Brooks also expressed bewilderment at Olivia being able to to balance school and her vast social media influencer responsibilities.

“It made me think, ‘How is she doing this?’ … I was like, ‘How does she travel for YouTube? How does she have time to make YouTube videos? An arrangement with the school or something?’” said Brooks. “It just kind of didn’t make sense to me.”

Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in connection to the admissions scandal earlier this month.

According to legal documents, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

In the wake of her parents’ arrest, however, Olivia has lost a number of sponsorship deals, including partnerships with Sephora and TRESemmé.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” a source close to the family shared with PEOPLE. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

“She can’t handle anything right now,” the source also said of the 19-year-old. “She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home.”

At this time, both Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose have reportedly dropped out of USC.