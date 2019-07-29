Olivia Jade Posts First Photo Since College Admissions Scandal Featuring a Throwback of Mom Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has officially broken her Instagram silence months after her mom’s involvement in the college admissions scandal was revealed, sharing a post on Monday, July 29 to mark Loughlin’s birthday the day before.

Giannulli marked the occasion with a throwback photo of Loughlin holding her younger daughter when she was an infant, with the actress smiling at the camera as her daughter, dressed in a pink dress and matching bow, looked off-screen.

“one day late. happy birthday,” Giannulli wrote. “i love you so much.”

The teen’s post comes one day after her sister Isabella shared her own photo wishing Loughlin a happy birthday.

“happy birthday mama,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair. “I love you.”

“My people,” Olivia commented on the snap along with a heart emoji.

Olivia and Loughlin’s relationship was reportedly strained after the scandal, with Entertainment Tonight reporting in July that while the pair were speaking again, they were not as close as they used to be.

“Their family situation has improved,” the source said. “Lori knows they will all grow and learn.”

“Things are better than they were,” a second insider added. “Time is helping to heal.”

Prior to the reveal of her parents’ involvement in the college entrance scheme, Olivia was a beauty influencer who had partnerships with a number of brands including Sephora and TRESemmé. She has since lost several sponsorships and has not posted a new YouTube video since March.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted earlier this year after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

After the scam was reported, Loughlin and Mossimo were arrested and released on bond. The two have since been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and are facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. The couple pleaded not guilty and is due in court on Aug. 27, where they are expected to waive their rights to separate attorneys.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” documents obtained by Mercury News read. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations.”

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix