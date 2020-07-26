Olivia de Havilland Fans Mourn Classic Film Star on Social Media With Heartwarming Tributes, Stories

Just days after celebrating her 104th birthday on July 1, classic film star, Olivia de Havilland, has died. In a statement shared by her publicist, Lisa Goldberg to the Hollywood Reporter Sunday afternoon, the Academy-Award winning actress reportedly died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Saturday. Goldberg further stated how de Havilland was at her home in Paris, where she has reportedly lived for over six decades, despite her deep roots in the American entertainment industry.

With a career spanning changes to the medium of filmmaking itself and tectonic shifts in the industry, de Havilland remained a pillar of the industry, beaming with integrity and fearlessly speaking truth to power. Known for several classic movie roles in her time that earned her two Oscars, including 1949's The Heiress and 1947's To Each His Own, de Havilland sprung to silver screen fame in the 1930s as Errol Flynn's love interest in the swashbuckling adventure films, Captain Blood and The Adventures of Robin Hood.

In the late '70s and early '80s, she transitioned to television, winning a Golden Globe Award for her starring role in the TV movie Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna. However, even by then, she spent most of her time in Paris, France, leading a relatively private life. Her last on-screen role was 1988 in The Woman He Loved with Jane Seymour.

Since hearing of her death, fans of the Hollywood star and silver screen legend took to social media with a plethora of heartfelt tributes, detailing stories of meeting her, working with her, and others who were just as affected by her performances in an illustrious filmography. Scroll through to see how de Havilland is being remembered today and always.