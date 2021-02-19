Olivia Culpo Looks Back One Year With Steamy Bikini Photos on Instagram

✖

With much of the country battling harsh winter weather, model Olivia Culpo is reminiscing about sunnier days. The former Miss Universe, 28, shared a series of throwback photos with fans on Thursday from her 2020 Mexican getaway with NFL star boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo shared the post on Instagram, where she churned up plenty of envy from fans with her sun-kissed gallery of images from 'a year ago today." In the photos, the I Feel Pretty actress posed in a gold, black and white printed Versace bikini that boasts a hefty $227 pricetag, the Daily Mail was the first to report. She paired the swimsuit with a sheer black pleated maxi skirt, Versace scrunchie, and Bottega Veneta quilted sandals, as well as a black leather bag and gold earrings. Culpo posed in the doorway for several snaps, with the beautiful ocean views reflecting off the glass panes of the door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

The post sparked plenty of comments, with one person writing that Culpo was "glowing as always." One person dubbed her “the most beautiful,” with several others simply commenting, "gorgeous." Another even chimed in seeking out Culpo's secrets to her slim figure, asking, "omg what are your workouts/ nutrition like. Your body is goals."

Given her Instagram Story post that same day, it came as little surprise that Culpo was daydreaming about warmer weather. According to the Daily Mail, Culpo shared a snapshot of herself sitting inside her car on her Story, captioning it, "Today." The Rhode Island native was battling some rainy and cold weather and was bundle up a cozy white sweater.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

As the outlet noted, her throwback vacation post that day had been from a trip she took with her boyfriend back in 2020. Culpo and McCaffrey sparked romance in June 2019 following her split from NFL player Danny Amendola, whom she had been dating for two years before they called it quits in 2018. In June, the couple celebrated their first anniversary together, with McCaffrey writing on social media at the time, "1 year with the lady [Olivia Culpo]." The couple also took a moment to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day, with Culpo sharing a gallery of images to Instagram of she and McCaffery kissing as well as solo images of her boyfriend. She shared the post with the caption, "Holy s– I love you."