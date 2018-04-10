Olivia Culpo Shows She’s Moving on With Sexy Instagram Snap

Model Olivia Culpo and NFL player Danny Amendola recently split after dating for two years, and it seems the former Miss Universe is feeling good, judging by her Instagram feed.

Culpo is an avid Instagrammer and has been posting plenty since the split was announced, with one recent shot seeming to prove that the 25-year-old is doing just fine.

In the shot, Culpo stands on a balcony in a sheer white robe with detailed sleeves, the top of which was left open in a very cleavage-revealing v-shape.

“Today,” Culpo captioned the image. “Home.”

Rumors of a split first started circulating when fans noticed that Amendola had unfollowed Culpo on Instagram and removed their photos together from his account. Culpo’s photos with Amendola still remain on her account, the last being a vacation shot from March 10.

A source told Us Weekly that distance was a factor in the pair’s split.

“It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other,” the insider said, citing Amendola’s recent move to the Miami Dolphins after playing for the New England Patriots. “He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn’t going to move there.”

Culpo later confirmed the breakup during an appearance on Access Live, where she clearly did not want to be asked about her relationship and yet was, obviously, asked about it.

“We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I really don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she said, attempting to steer the conversation elsewhere. “There’s a lot of other exciting things happening…the clothing line, for example.”

The model continued to be questioned whether she had had any contact with Amendola since breaking up, responding, “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

It seems that Culpo has another way of moving on, as her latest Instagram post, a shot of the model sitting seemingly in an airport, was captioned, “See you in Italia.”

