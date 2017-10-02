Watch: O.J. Simpson Speaks out for the First Time Following Prison Release

Following O.J. Simpson‘s release from prison on Sunday after serving a nine-year sentence, the former football star isn’t too concerned about the critics speaking out against his release.

Fresh out of Lovelock Correctional Facility and still wearing his blue prison clothes, The Blast reports that Simpson chuckled a bit, telling the photographer it wasn’t any of their “business” when asked where he’s heading.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Disclosing that he had been in the car for the last five hours, he mentioned he hasn’t even “experienced” freedom yet.

Understanding all the excitement about his release, Simpson told the photographer he hasn’t really been anywhere.

“[I’ve] been in Nowhere, U.S.A. for the last nine years doing nothing, nothing has changed in my life. What do you expect?”

Simpson then wished the photographer well and emphasized that “nothing’s changed.”