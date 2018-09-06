‘Little Bert’ Norm Macdonald Salutes ‘Big Burt’ Reynolds

Tributes and words of remembrance for the late Burt Reynolds have dominated the conversation Thursday following news of his death at the age of 82.

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live castmember Norm MacDonald took to Twitter to honor the man who inspired one of his most memorable roles during his stint on the long-running NBC series.

Big Burt is up in heaven slapping around little Bert. #onefewerB*rt inthispooroldworld — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) September 6, 2018

MacDonald introduced his impression of the Hollywood legend during the Celebrity Jeopardy skit, hosted by Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek. MacDonald’s performance on the skit remains an iconic memory from the series, including his tendency to wear oversized cowboy hats and poke fun at the late actor.

Knowing how much Reynolds meant to MacDonald, fans replied to the tweet with messages of support.

“I’m sorry for your loss. You were the first person I thought about,” one user wrote.

“My favorite Burt Reynolds impression [Norm MacDonald],” another one wrote.

“I’m sure he loved your performance on Celebrity Jeopardy. People with a good sense of humor, like Burt Reynolds, can appreciate caricatures of themselves,” another one commented.

MacDonald is one of many celebrities and public figures who have spoken out in honor of the late Hollywood icon.

A few hours after news of his death broke, Sally Field broke her silence with a statement on his passing.

“There are time in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my hear, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Boogie Nights co-star Mark Wahlberg also took to Twitter to honor his late co-star, sharing a photo of the two actors working on the film. Reynolds famously was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in the film.

“Rest in peace to a legend and a friend,” Wahlberg wrote, adding the hashtag #BurtReynolds.

Dolly Parton also honored the late actor on social media, whom she co-starred with on The Best Little Whorehouse in 1982.

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men,” she wrote on her post. “I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly.”

Reynolds passed away Thursday morning at the age of 82 in Florida after a reported heart attack. He is survived by his son Quinton.