Noah Centineo Shaves His Head Completely, Internet Breaks Down

Noah Centineo shocked fans this week when he revealed a brand new buzzcut. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star flaunted his newly shaved head on his Instagram Story. “I’m right there,” he captioned the selfie, in which he flashed his signature big grin, responding to Alexis Ren‘s post asking, “Where’s maaaahhh babyyyy.”

A few hours later, Centineo returned to social media with a video of the clean-cut hair style. In the clip, he posed shirtless before panning the camera over to his cat, who was drinking water out of the faucet.

The sudden departure from his long, shaggy locks has fans freaking out on social media.

Noah Centineo debuts a shaved head on his Instagram stories. ✂️ pic.twitter.com/LrE1Ej47hG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2019

“NOAH CENTINEO UPDATE I THINK HE SHAVED HIS HEAD IM,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Noah Centineo shaved his head and I dunno how to feel right now,” another added.

Others noticed that with the buzzcut also came a clean-shaven look a few weeks after he had bleached his facial hair.

“Yoooo he really shaved his head [oh my f—ing god],” another fan said. “At least the bleached beard is gone.”

moment of silence for noah centineo he’s not dead he just cut his hair and now i don’t acknowledge him — aya 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@eyeeuhh) October 15, 2019

My friend said that Noah Centineo looks like Sid from Toy Story I’m dead 😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/K4pUOyRKw5 — Kaitlin Weaver (@kaitlineweaver) October 15, 2019

Centineo and Sen sparked romance rumors last month after they were photographed on a few PDA-packed outings. That, plus Ren’s post about her “baby” as well as a recent video Centineo shared of them on a couch together, led fans to believe they’re together.

As for Centineo’s sudden change in hair style, it’s unclear why he went for the buzzcut, although it’s possible it could be for a role. According to his IMDb, his upcoming film Masters of the Universe is in pre-production; he’s playing He-Man, who has long blond hair, so the short haircut could make it easier to sport a wig cap.

Ren made headlines last year amid her run on Dancing With the Stars, when she was romantically linked to her pro dance partner, Alan Bersten. The reality dance competition teased a relationship between the two for much of Season 27, although Bersten revealed in April that things “didn’t end up so well.”

“We met on the show, and you know, that is her whole career … she is a social media influencer, how could I tell her whether she should post something or not? You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person,” Bersten said on Jana Kramer‘s podcast, Whine Down.

The two officially split in December 2018 after coming in fourth place. Berstein admitted in April that he hadn’t spoken to Ren “in a while.”

“No more showman’s for me,” Bersten told Kramer. “I’m done!”

Photo credit: LISA O’CONNOR / Contributor / Getty