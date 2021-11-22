No Doubt’s Adrian Young Recovering From Bloody, Nasty Injury

No Doubt drummer Adrian Young is on the road to recovery. The musician, who has performed in the rock band for years, revealed on social media over the weekend that he recently took a trip to the doctor and would be undergoing surgery after an accident left him with two large pieces of glass lodged into his left hand.

Young, 52, shared the update on Instagram on Sunday alongside a graphic photo of the injury, which was being tended to by a medical professional and left his hand covered in blood. The image was preceded by another image warning of the graphic nature of the post. In the caption, Young provided some clarity, sharing that he “had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand.” The rocker went on to reveal, “gonna have surgery to remove today.” He concluded the post with, “good times.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Young did not offer any further details about the incident, sources told TMZ Young suffered the gruesome injury while prepping dinner at his home over the weekend. The sources claimed Young was holding a glass in his hand when he tripped, causing it to shatter. The incident left Young with two large pieces of glass embedded in his hand and several deep cuts. The sources said Young was taken to the emergency room immediately, where he presumably snapped that gnarly photo, for treatment.

Unfortunately for Young, doctors were unable to successfully remove all of the glass from his hand during his initial trip to the emergency room. As Young stated in his post, he was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the remaining glass from his hand on Sunday. TMZ‘s sources described the procedure as “a relatively minor procedure” and said Young was expected to make a full recovery and return to drumming. It is unclear how long Young’s recovery will take or how long he’ll be out of commission. Neither Young nor No Doubt has released a further comment on the incident and the musician’s recovery.

Amid the scary accident, many of Young’s followers were quick to wish him well. Dirty Heads drummer Matt Ochoa commented, “A drummers nightmare. Sending positive vibes.” Somebody else wrote, “hoping for a safe surgery and fast recovery!” A third person commented, “sorry to hear that, wishing you a fast recovery.”