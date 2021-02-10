Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

✖

Late rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle's fiancée, Lauren London, is shooting down rumors she's pregnant, calling them "straight bulls—." The model and longtime partner of Hussle tweeted Wednesday definitively, "Woke up to some straight bulls—. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant." She added on her Instagram Story, "Now back to my sacred healing circle."

The ATL actress, who shares 4-year-old son Kross with Hussle and 11-year-old son Cameron Carter with ex Lil Wayne, was reported to be expecting again by The Los Angeles Sentinel, which cited an unnamed source claiming she would be celebrating the baby news with an intimate shower this week. London has long kept her private life on the down-low, but apparently felt compelled to clear up these rumors once and for all, breaking her silence on Twitter for the first time since Christmas.

Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was killed in a tragic shooting in Los Angeles in March 2019 at just 33 years old. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, shot him in the torso and head. Holder was indicted by a grand jury on May 9 for the murder of Hussle and pleaded not guilty, but his trial has faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. 'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie," London wrote on Instagram after the death of her fiancé.

Since Hussle's murder, London has shot down several dating and romance rumors, including one a year after his death that she was dating Sean Combs. At the time, she shot down the speculation by posting a photo with Hussle on Instagram with the caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!" She added on Instagram at the time that she draws the line at talking about her late love and their family. "I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code," she wrote.

In November, London showed off the tattoo she had inked on her arm of a love note penned to her by Hussle, reading, "2 Lauren, you my heart love you more! – Ermias." The body art sits above the letters "TMC" on her wrist, which stand for Hussle's motto, "The Marathon Continues." London also has a tattoo of Hussle's face, which she debuted in April 2019.