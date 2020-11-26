Lauren London Gets Tattoo of Nipsey Hussle's Handwritten Note

✖

Lauren London has inked her love for late love Nipsey Hussle again. This week, London turned a love letter from the late artist and community activist into permanent artwork as she had the handwritten note inked on her forearm. Tattoo artist Steve Wiebe shared a first look at the new piece on Instagram Tuesday, showing off the new tattoo next to the one of Hussle's face, inked on her other forearm, also done by Wiebe.

The sweet personal message reads, "2 Lauren, you my heart love you more! – Ermias." Wiebe captioned the black-and-white snapshot of her arm, "Note Nipsey wrote to his [heart] @laurenlondon." The note sits underneath an "LA" tattoo London has near her elbow and above the letters "TMC" on her wrist, which stand for Hussle's motto, "The Marathon Continues." London also sports a tattoo of Hussle's face, which she debuted in April 2019, with a heartfelt message on Instagram reading, "Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Wiebe (@stevewiebe)

Hussle was gunned down in March 2019 in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles and died at the age of 33. His alleged killer, Eric Holder, shot him in the torso and head. Holder was indicted by a grand jury on May 9 for the murder of Hussle and pleaded not guilty. His trial has been postponed because of court shutdowns over the coronavirus.

London had been dating Hussle since 2013 and is the mother of his youngest child, a 3-year-old boy named Kross. After the activist's death, she wrote on Instagram, "King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. 'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie."

In September, London — who additionally shares 10-year-old son Kameron Samuel Ari with ex-fiancé Lil Wayne — shared a photo of Kross as a baby with his late father in honor of the little boy's 4th birthday. "My Little Prince. Son of Ermias," London wrote at the time on Instagram. "You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday, Kross The Boss."