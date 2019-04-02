Nipsey Hussle: Suspect Named in Rapper’s Murder, Police Search Underway

Police in Los Angeles are looking for a suspect in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who they say was involved in the shooting which killed Hussle and injured others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” the LAPD tweeted alongside a photo of Holder in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.”

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

In a press release with more information about Holder, police said the suspect shot Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and two other men, outside Hussle’s store before running through an alley into a waiting 2016 Chevy Cruze and fleeing the area. The car was driven by an “unidentified female.”

The warrant announcement came just hours after a vigil for Hussle, 33, erupted into violent chaos, resulting in a stabbing and a stampede as hundreds of attendees ran away from The Marathon Clothing store where the vigil was being held.

USA Today reports that according to the LAPD, one person was stabbed and another six people sustained injuries from unknown causes. LAPD public information officer Tony Im added that the number of injured may rise as reports come in.

A USA Today reporter witnessed one male stabbing victim lying on the ground, along with a woman who also appeared to have been stabbed.

At least 19 injured people, two critically injured, were transported by first responders, Los Angels Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told the paper.

The LAFD reported that a shooting call came in at 8:14 PST, although police later said there was no evidence of shots fired. Stewart also added that there was no evidence of gunshot wounds, and the majority of the injuries were a result of the crowd trampling people.

At least one injury was caused by a car hitting a pedestrian.

A reporter for ABC7 tweeted that “a HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running.”

Police began trying to “restore order” and asked those gathered to leave, but at 9:30 p.m. PT, tensions grew between police and those who remained. Some gathered threw bottles at police in anger and frustration.

“Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil,” the LAPD tweeted Monday night. “Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.”

A following tweet added: “We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area.”