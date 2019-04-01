Nipsey Hussle: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Theo Rossi Responds to Rapper’s Death

Sons of Anarchy alum Theo Rossi is one of many to stand in shock at the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday at the age of 33. Hussle was shot dead out of his clothing store in Los Angeles according to TMZ and other outlets, with two others being wounded and no suspect description to this point.

The news initially broke as just a shooting incident with no confirmation of Hussle’s condition, only changing later once law enforcement had confirmed the Grammy-nominees passing.

Rossi, best known as Juice on Kurt Sutter’s popular series about an outlaw motorcycle gang, spoke out about Hussle’s passing and called for an end to this type of violence.

“WE have to do BETTER! How can WE be the example if WE are snatching each other’s LIGHT?” Rossi captioned a photo of Hussle with on Instagram. “He was ONE of the REAL ones. Trying to UPLIFT after going thru the struggle. That’s what LIFE is. LIVE, LEARN & TEACH. This senselessness has to END for US to ever BEGIN. Sending every ounce of ENERGY, POWER & LOVE to his family and loved ones.”

Rossi ends his message with a string of praying emojis and the line, “Rest in GLORY & POWER King.”

The Sons of Anarchy alum was not the only name to pay tribute and react to Hussle’s passing. Fellow rapper and collaborator Drake also posted a tribute to the late rapper, noting that they just linked for the first time in years for a collaboration this summer.

“My energy is just at a low right now hearing this,” Drake said in his caption. “You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don.”

Other rappers that shared messages included Chance The Rapper, Meek Mill, and J. Cole. And as previously noted, several athletes like LeBron James and Stephen Curry also delivered their final wishes towards the rapper.

Rihanna also wrote about Hussle on Twitter, saying the shocking news “doesn’t make any sense.”

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

“My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may his spirit Rest in Peace and May Yo grant divine comfort to all his loved ones. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” the singer posted along with a trio of photos featuring the late rapper.

While Hussle was a reported member and associate of the Crips gang, his rap career and philanthropy for the Los Angeles community seemed to take his focus in the years before his untimely death. The rapper had just released his first studio album to high praise and a Grammy nomination, while also trying to build his brand and give back to his community with a newfound focus on tech.

Hussle was 33 years old.