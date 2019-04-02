Nipsey Hussle: New Footage Shows Clearer Look at Rapper’s Murderer

New footage of rapper Nipsey Hussle’s murder shows a clearer look at the violent shooting and the alleged suspect.

See The Clip Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

As shared by TMZ, the footage shows the late rapper — whose real name was Ermias Asghedom — with a few other individuals, one of whom is allegedly the suspect that police are searching for.

The outlet notes that the suspect is wearing a dark shirt, and that he opens fire on Hussle three times. Sources say that the man and Hussle had a heated conversation, and that the man left to get a gun and then returned to shoot Hussle.

In addition to the new security cam video, The Los Angeles Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man named Eric Holder, who they believe may have been responsible or involved with the shooting.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” the LAPD tweeted alongside a photo of Holder in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.”

The shooting took place outside of Hussle’s store — The Marathon Clothing — and two other men were said to be injured in the shooting. The suspect reportedly fled into an alley and climbed into a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was driven by an “unidentified female,” according to police.

Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life. pic.twitter.com/1fsJXCcflS — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 1, 2019

Initially, police released a statement on the investigation, saying, “The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved.”

“You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours,” the statement added.

At this time, it is unknown if Holder is in police custody.