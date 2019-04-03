Nipsey Hussle Mourned by Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have now joined the multitudes mourning the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Taking to her Instagram Storied thread, Jenner shared a photos of Hussle and his girlfriend Lauren London.

Jenner wrote that the Hussle’s death “really breaks my heart.” and added that “sending…love” top London.

Scott also shared a memorial to Hussle, posting a photo of he and the late rapper hanging out together.

“Rest up og,” he captioned the photo, “Sending prayers to u and the family.”

In addition to Jenner and Scott, a number of other celebrities have also shared memorial messages in the wake of Hussle’s death.

“F—. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long,” rapper/singer Drake wrote in an Instagram post.

“You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g,” he added.

We have done @NipseyHussle wrong…he was sharing his purest self, his vision, and traits from his heritage with all of us: empowerment and a sense of community, something that many of us don’t have. White supremacy at its finest couldn’t have done something this terrible💔 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) April 1, 2019

NBA champion Steph Curry was asked about Hussle’s death after a game on the same day, and replied, “That was tough. Obviously surprised a lot of people.”

“I got to know him last year and had a great conversation about who he was as a person, what he stood for, what his message was, how he tried to inspire people considering where he grew up and how he turned that into something extremely powerful, represented an entire city,” he continued.

“Definitely a sad, sad, tragic event. Send prayers to his family, his community, to Lauren London, hopefully, they stay strong through this, it’s tough. You know, senseless crimes that don’t need to happen, especially with a guy who was doing what he was doing,” Curry concluded his statement.

Hussle was 33 years old at the time of his death.