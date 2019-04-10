Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Will Be Open to Fans

Rapper Nipsey Hussle‘s memorial in Los Angeles this week will reportedly be open to the public, with free tickets even available to some.

Hussle passed away last week after he was shot outside of his clothing store in L.A. The rapper was a dedicated activist and a local hero, and his death has rocked the hip hop community. On Thursday, fans, colleagues and loved ones will pay tribute to Hussle in a Celebration of Life and Legacy ceremony at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles. The details went up on Hussle’s Instagram page on Monday. They were accompanied by a photo of Hussle dressed in white with angel’s wings.

“Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle,” wrote Hussle’s team in the caption. “For free tickets and additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NispeyHussle.”

The services are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday morning. Tickets became available on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., and are free for any California resident while supplies last. The Staples Center holds about 21,000 people, and judging by the social media response the turnout just might be that big. The post racked up well over a million likes, and many people left comments eulogizing Hussle.

“You died to make black America better, people are uniting and you are saving lives,” one fan wrote. “God sent you here for a purpose and you accomplished it. Enjoy heaven young king. You touched the whole world my broda and we will never forget you.”

Other commenters included LeBron James, Ashanti, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug and Tyron Woodley.

The Staples Center’s website warns that the event will likely be a high-traffic area, and encourages fans to arrive as early as possible. Doors will open two hours before the services begin. Cameras are not allowed inside the event — including cell phones — making it a once in a lifetime experience for those on the scene. In addition, no alcohol will be permitted.

Hussle was just 33 years old when he passed away last week. The rapper suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested Eric Holder, 29 and charged him with Hussle’s murder. Police believe Holder had some kind of conflict with Hussle, but that it was not gang-related.

Hussle is survived by his long-time girlfriend Lauren London and their 2-year-old son, Kross. He is also survived by daughter Emani from a previous relationship. A funeral procession for Hussle will reportedly take place at a later date.