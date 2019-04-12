Nipsey Hussle Funeral: Fan Spots Onlooker ‘Making It Rain’ Money on the Rapper’s Casket

One fan took a lighter approach as Nipsey Hussle‘s 25.5-mile funeral procession passed by on Thursday.

An eagle-eyed Instagram user took to the social media platform on Thursday to point out a lighter note he had caught while watching the televised funeral procession for the late rapper, who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 33 on Sunday, March 31.

“Dude was tryna make it rain on #nipseyhussle casket,” the Instagram user captioned the video, which shows a purple vehicle driving alongside the hearse before the driver slows and begins to throw money out the window.

Sadly, not everything was quite as light during the procession, as Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore later revealed that a drive-by shooting had occurred near the area of the route. The shooting killed one person and injured three others, leading Moore to issue a desperate plea: “We must stop this senseless violence.”

The procession, which started in Exposition Park and past USC, Hussle’s childhood home, and The Marathon Clothing store before it ended at the Angelus Funeral Home, followed just after a celebration of life was held at Los Angeles’ Staple Center. Opened to the public, the service was attended by 21,000 people, including Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, London Lauren, and his mother, Angelique Smith, who gave an emotional speech.

“I have perfect peace. I am happy. I am complete. I am strong. And if I can feel this way, you can, too,” she said when taking the podium Thursday. “We call on the energies who guide and protect us as we make our way in life. We call on our ancestors to join us at this service. I would ask that all of our ancestors guide and protect us.”

“I want to tell you that we are very traumatized and pressurized people. We have to be the light of change that we want in the world,” she added later in her speech. “I’m very proud of my son. My son, Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was a great man.”

According to Hussle’s death certificate, the Los Angeles County Medical Coroner determined that the rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, died from gunshot wounds to both the head and torso and did not suffer long, as his death is listed as “rapid.”

Eric Holder, 29, has since been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during an initial court appearance.