Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words Revealed As Part of Grand Jury

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s last words have been revealed after the release of details from a May grand jury into his slaying. According to PEOPLE, Hussle had been in a conversation with his attacker before the incident, speaking his last words to alleged shooter Eric Holder after the violence ended.

In the unsealed transcripts obtained by the Los Angeles Times, it is revealed that Holder kicked the rapper in the head after shooting him several times. As Hussle was dying on the ground, he told Holder, “You got me,” according to Deputy District Attorney John McKinney.

The DA’s opening statement alleges that the incident began after Holder and his girlfriend pulled into the parking lot in front of Hussle’s clothing store to get food from a burger restaurant.

Holder then allegedly spotted Hussle and the pair had a conversation.

“Apparently, the conversation had something to do with [Hussle] telling Mr. Holder that word on the street was that Mr. Holder was snitching,” Deputy DA McKinney said in his opening to the court. “The conversation wasn’t particularly intense. It wasn’t particularly belligerent.”

Holder then reportedly went on to ask if Hussle had snitched in the past before getting back in the car and telling his girlfriend to drive around the block to provide time to load a weapon.

After she returned near the scene, he allegedly told her to pull over and exited the vehicle to attack Hussle, shooting him multiple times and kicking his head. From there, he returned to the vehicle, told the woman to drive away quickly and even reportedly threatened to hit her if she didn’t drive the car.

According to PEOPLE, the woman behind the wheel has remained unnamed and is only referenced as Witness 1 in the court documents. She is a “key prosecution witness” but is also facing several threats to her life in connection to the rapper’s death.

Her license plate number has reportedly been spread across social media according to investigators, she’s received several death threats in the mail and has even been “doxxed” online.

As PEOPLE notes, the LAPD deemed her testimony “important” and may opt to place her into hiding with protective custody if she chooses to accept it. No matter her decision, she had been granted immunity for her testimony.

Hussle was recently honored at the 2019 BET Awards, with a tribute featuring John Legend, T.I. and others before the presentation of the humanitarian award to girlfriend Lauren London and Hussle’s family.

“I just want to thank you guys for all of the love and support,” London said at the ceremony. “The marathon continues again.”