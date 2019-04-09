Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Was at His Side During Final Moments

After he was shot outside the clothing store that he owned, rapper Nipsey Hussle called his brother, Samiel Asghedom, who rushed to be by his brother’s side during his final moments.

Hussle’s grandmother, Margaret Boutte, said that she was home on Sunday, March 31 when Hussle called Samiel and told him that he had been shot.

“He got the call and he ran out of here so fast. He never did that in the morning,” Boutte, 88, told CBS2. “Right away, I called his mother. I said, ‘Angel, something must have happened.’ I said, ‘Samiel jumped up, he didn’t take his shower, he got out of here so fast.’”

Samiel rushed to The Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Hussle was shot, and made it in time to be with Hussle (real name Erias Asghedom) and try in vain to save his brother’s life.

“Sammy got up there soon enough to start helping his brother. Ermias knew Sammy was there before he died,” Boutte said.

Samiel told the Los Angeles Times that he was guided through CPR by the 911 operator, but Hussle’s gunshot wounds were too severe even for paramedics, who arrived later on the scene. He was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Eric Holder, fled the scene in a getaway car but was found and arrested just two days later and charged two days after that with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Holder was arraigned later that day and his attorney, Chris Darden, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf. His bail was set at $5 million. Holder is due back in court on May 10.

Hussle’s grandmother said she was praying for the man who shot and killed her grandson.

“I’m praying for him, too. I hope he does not get killed in custody. Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness,” Boutte said. “I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”

Boutte said that she hopes young people learn from Hussle’s death — and life.

“I never knew there was so much love like I love him. So that’s uplifting that so many people loved and understood him,” she said, adding that she finds comfort in knowing Hussle touched so many people’s lives.

“I hope these young people will get the message and live a better life — live a better life,” she said.

Hussle is survived by two children and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London.