Nikki Bella Stuns at WWE Event Without John Cena Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Nikki Bella appeared at WWE‘s “For Your Consideration” event on Hollywood, California on Wednesday night.

While John Cena wasn’t with her, she did manage to rock the red carpet wearing a slimming black dress.

Numerous reports of Cena and Bella getting back together after splitting up and calling off their wedding April have popped up in recent weeks, most recently from a source at Us Weekly.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” the source said. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

However those reports were disproved by Bella’s twin sister Brie during an interview with E! News at the event.

They’re working on it,” Brie said. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”

Bella revealed the two were separating after dating for five years and being engaged for one on April 15 with an Instagram statement. It was later revealed part of the reason for the split was the disagreement over having children — Cena was firmly against it while Bella sincerely wanted to be a mother.

Cena set the record straight that he had changed his mind in a recent interview with reporters.

“Of course, I would love to be a dad,” Cena said. “That’s an about-face for me, and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying I don’t want children. But I’m a little bit older now, wiser. I would love it, only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I’m realizing that there is life, and life exists and it is beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent.”

Brie addressed Cena’s change of heart during her interview.

“To hear the man you love say that, it makes you be like, ‘Ugh, finally,’” Brie said. “But also it’s taken six years to want that and six years of hearing ‘no, no, no.’ So it’s a lot for her to think about.”

The event was WWE’s first attempt to sway Emmy voters into giving the company an award for its long-running Monday Night Raw show, and Superstars such as the Bellas, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns were in attendance.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even made an appearance, opening the program with a video package.