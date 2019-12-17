Nikki Bella Reveals Only Regret About Breakup With John Cena

Looking back on her shocking split from fiancé John Cena last year, Nikki Bella has one regret — and it has to do with the cameras’ role in the end of her six-year relationship. In a new interview alongside twin sister Brie Bella for Health, the former WWE superstar admitted that filming the breakup for Total Bellas might not have been the best idea.

“The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” she said of filming the end of her engagement. “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don’t realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful — he was fully there to support me.”

The two might have called off their romance in April 2018, but Bella explained that she, as well as her whole family, still has so much love for Cena.

“My family loves John. I love John — he’s such an amazing person. The timing was off,” the Birdie Bee co-founder explained. “But I love my family for that — they have never once been pro Nicole in this, and that is what has helped me grow. I didn’t have my family coddling me.”

Sister Brie chimed in that at the time, she thought her sister calling off the wedding was a “mistake,” but has since come around to it being the right choice.

“I [thought it was a mistake] for a long time because they were just such a lovely couple, and I thought they were such a perfect match. Because I’m married, I felt like there are ups and downs in relationships, and you work on things — you don’t just give up,” she recalled. “But then, after the breakup, I started seeing that they both wanted different things. So then I approved of the breakup.”

More than a year later, Nikki has found love in her new beau, former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, whom she says she has a connection like no other.

“In past relationships, I feel like I was always trying to be perfect and was walking on eggshells because I didn’t want to upset that other person or make them leave me,” she explained. “Artem is the first person I’ve been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he’s going to leave me for it. We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy. He’s also the first person I’ve communicated everything I feel with. Brie was saying I’m almost too honest with him. But I’d rather him know everything.”

Photo credit: Taylor Hill / Getty