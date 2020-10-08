✖

Nikki Bella didn't see this coming from her followers. On the most recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, Bella opened up about the backlash she received after posting a photo of her holding the photo book called The Rock: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World. The book by Hiram Garcia shows photos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his journey of being a successful actor and businessman.

"We know as authors … how much work you put into making your first book; to any book you have,” Bella said when talking about supporting Garcia. And the minute you get your first book published and it hit shelves, how proud you are. You’re just so excited. It’s a huge accomplishment. So when I got his in the mail, I just remember that feeling when we dropped Incomparable." Bella posted the photo on her Instagram account, which is when she began receiving comments on Johnson's political beliefs.

"I'm not even thinking — of course, the book is about The Rock [or] photography about The Rock — [and] he just endorsed Joe Biden," she explained. "First of all, that never crossed my mind. Not once." She went on to say that "It sucks that you can support someone — support a friend and their amazing accomplishment — and how it turns into negativity and you get this backlash and it turns into something so political." In September, Johnson went to Instagram to endorse Biden for President of the United States.

"You guys know me," he said, "if I go, I go big!" Johnson went on to say he is personally "a political independent and centrist," who has voted for both Democrats and Republicans in past elections. The then added this year's election is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades," and believes that Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris are the best candidates.

"Look, I've got friends in all parties, but the one thing we can always agree on, is the conversation and the dialogue — and where that conversation lands — is always the most important part," Johnson said.

As for Bella, she said that she is going to leave the photo up despite the backlash she continues to receive. In a message to her followers, Bella said the Instagram account is "all about positivity, love and light. She also added that she embraces "everyone’s beliefs because I was raised to believe — and I learned on my own — that everyone is gonna have different opinions and beliefs."