Nikki Bella Enjoys ‘Zen’ Weekend With Sister Brie

Former WWE Superstar and reality television personality posted a photo gallery of herself from Palm Springs on Friday, where she appeared to be enjoying the hospitality of the Southern California city.

“Until next time Palm Springs… it’s been zen,” Bella wrote in her Instagram caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s been a few weeks since Bella announced her very public breakup with John Cena, whom she had been dating for six years and engaged to since he proposed in front of thousands of people at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella wrote in a statement on April 15. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Bella hasn’t commented on the split, instead opting to post a number of photos to social media while thanking her fans for their support.

Cena on the other hand has spoken out on the split, most recently at Cinemacon on Wednesday.

“It sucks,” the WWE Superstar said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “There’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

He then followed that up with a TMZ interview, telling the agency how much he loves Bella.

“I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough,” he said. “It’s a tough time but that’s life. We all go through highs and we all go through lows. I’m gonna get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her,” he continued. “The fact that my heart hurts for her … I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”

Brie Bella, Nikki’s twin sister, also gave an update on her emotional status in an interview with PEOPLE while also confirming that the details of the breakup will be revealed and explored in the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

“She’s good, they call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie said. “She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that.”

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole,” she continued. “They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”