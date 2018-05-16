Nikki Bella Says She ‘Definitely’ Has ‘Hope’ for Future With John Cena

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, May 16, and the topic inevitably turned to Nikki’s recent breakup with John Cena, who she was scheduled to wed on May 5 in Mexico.

Cena had appeared on the show on Monday, proclaiming his love for Nikki and revealing that he wants to get back together with the WWE star.

“For anyone out there speculating on what’s going on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children,” Cena said.

Nikki addressed the comments on Wednesday, noting that she was “so shocked” when she heard what her former fiancé had announced. Cena had previously been adamant that he did not want children, a fact that was documented on the Bellas’ reality shows Total Bellas and Total Divas.

“He is absolutely an amazing man and I truly love him so much,” Nikki said of Cena. “He’s my best friend.”

The 34-year-old had announced her split with Cena on Instagram in April after being in a relationship with the Blockers star for six years. On Wednesday, Nikki revealed that planning her wedding made her realize that she wasn’t quite ready to walk down the aisle.

“I think a lot of us that go through the wedding planning process have to face all these issues that we have hiding deep down inside,” she said.

Nikki added that she is currently working on herself, sharing that she feels her own self-improvement will only make for a better potential relationship with Cena down the road.

“A healthy me will be a healthy us,” she said. “Before I say those vows and walk down that aisle I don’t want to be hesitant, I don’t want to be regretful. I know right now I need to work on me.”

“I definitely have hope, I really do,” Nikki added.

Nikki and Brie were on the show to promote the upcoming season of Total Bellas, which will chronicle Bella and Cena’s breakup in a move Brie applauded.

“It’s really hard when you’re filming a reality show,” she said, adding that her sister’s journey “just shows other women out there you’re not alone.”

“Cold feet really exist,” she added.

Brie also explained that while Nikki is her sister and she has her back, Cena is her “brother.”

“I can’t wait to see how this all ends,” she said.

Total Bellas premieres May 20 on E!.

Photo Credit: Today