Nikki Bella Reveals She Sent ‘Embarrassing’ DMs to Kourtney Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio

Even the Bella twins have sent embarrassing direct messages on social media to A-listers. Nikki Bella revealed in a new E! News series that she reached out to Kourtney Kardashian once to lend an ear, while her twin sister Brie Bella said she reached out to Leonardo DiCaprio once. While those messages ultimately went unread, they did once get a response from another surprising star.

“I can’t even believe I’m going to say this story,” Nikki told E! News‘ Down in the DMs series, adding that it was an “embarrassing” situation to recall. “So, I did really feel like there was a period of time that Kourtney Kardashian was having a really hard time. You know when everyone [was] against Kourtney?” This was an apparent reference to a time when Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian criticized Kourtney’s work ethic on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since Nikki has plenty of experience with being under scrutiny, she thought she could lend Kourtney a helpful ear. “I don’t even watch their show but there’s a few things I saw, I’m like, I think she might be really affected,” she said. Nikki then reached out to Kardashian. “I think you may be having a really tough time, and I want you to know I feel you,” she wrote. However, she never received a response for the DM. “If she did see it, she probably was like ‘Who the eff is this girl?’” Nikki joked.

Brie said she reached out to DiCaprio once because their friend Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio started an electric tractor company that could help the environment. Since DiCaprio is passionate about helping slow climate change, Brie thought the Don’t Look Up star should know about it. “Leo, this would be huge for not only the environment but especially farming,” she wrote. Brie was disappointed that the actor never responded. “So Leo, if you’re listening, DM me back!” she said.

Nikki and Brie’s DM efforts did succeed once. When Brie reached out to Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the reality stars became close friends. “I didn’t realize she was a big wrestling fan… and her kids!” Brie said.

The twin sisters, 38, have also been on the receiving end of odd DMs. The two are constantly asked when they plan to make a comeback to the ring. Unfortunately for fans, that doesn’t seem likely any time soon. “Medically as of now, I can’t. And I’m hoping maybe one day I can,” Nikki said, before adding that she would like to make a comeback in the future so her son Matteo, 1, could see her.

“I just wanna do one more little comeback and have my son sit ringside, ’cause not only just as a woman to be in that kind of environment, [but to] have my son watch me,” Nikki said. “I feel like it’s always the other way around; they’re looking up to their dads in these athletic environments and looking like a superhero. I would like to be that for my son.”

Nikki and Dancing with the Stars pro, Artem Chigvintsev welcomed Matteo in July 2020. The two have been engaged for over a year, but their wedding is still on hold. As for Brie, she married fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan in 2014. They are parents to daughter Birdie, 4, and Buddy, 1.